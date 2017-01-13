Android device updates: the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are finally getting Nougat

This should give a needed boost to Google's Nougat numbers, which still show a pitifully small dent in the overall ecosystem.

|

Greenbot |

galaxy s7 tips gs7 main
More good reads

The lengthy wait for Nougat is finally coming to an end for those with a Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Samsung is pushing out the final build to those using the company’s beta program. Final releases will then follow, although the specific release dates are going to vary by carrier.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Samsung

Galaxy S7, S7 Edge: As spotted by SamMobile, beta users with the current Samsung flagships are getting their taste of Nougat. Note that this is Android 7.0 instead of the current build of Android 7.1.1. However, the report indicates that the software does include the January security patch. If you’re on the beta program look for the update to hit you in the next few days. For everyone else, stay tuned. Carriers must then approve the update, so your wait is going to vary.

Google

Android distribution numbers: Another month, but not much to show when it comes to Nougat adoption. Even Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich have higher numbers.

january distribution numbers Android Developers

Nougat adoption remains just under one percent according to Google’s own numbers.

Once Samsung starts to release a final build of Nougat to more phones, this should start to turn. However, years of slow updates should serve as a reminder that if you want the latest of version right when it’s available, your best bet is a Pixel.

ZTE

Zxon 7 Mini: An update is rolling out that will be a boost to those on T-Mobile. Software build B21 now supports T-Mobile’s HD Voice calling feature. You also get the December Google security patch and improvements to the camera focus speed and night mode.

This story, "Android device updates: the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are finally getting Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

mit lightweight graphene
MIT creates 3D printed graphene that’s lighter than air, 10X stronger than

Researchers have discovered a way to 3D print structures using graphene, one of the strongest materials...

Resources
WhatsApp (1)
WhatsApp vulnerability could expose messages to prying eyes, report claims

A vulnerability in the popular messaging service WhatsApp could allow Facebook to read supposedly...

Small businesses are prime targets for cyber attacks: SIEM-as-a-service can

Netsurion’s SIEM-at-the-Edge puts enterprise-level detection and response capabilities in the hands of...

echodot
Computerworld news now available via Alexa Flash Briefing

If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can now add Computerworld news to your regular Alexa Flash...