Alphabet says balloons beat drones for internet delivery

The Google parent has shut down its Titan project

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Project Loon
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More good reads

Alphabet has shut down its Titan unit that was exploring the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for the delivery of internet services.

The Google parent is instead focusing on its balloons-based Project Loon to deliver the Internet to remote areas.

Google acquired in 2014 Titan Aerospace and the team from the drone startup was brought in late 2015 into the X research lab, which incubates a number of Alphabet moonshot projects like the Project Wing project for drone-based delivery.

The work on the use of high-altitude UAVs for internet access was ended shortly after, as it was found that in comparison, at this stage "the economics and technical feasibility of Project Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world," Alphabet said in a statement Wednesday.

News of the shutdown of the Titan project was first reported by 9to5Google. Many people from the Titan team have been assigned to other projects at X, including Loon and Project Wing, Alphabet added.

The company has also invested in satellites that can beam Internet signals to earth. In January 2015, Google invested in SpaceX, a private company led by Elon Musk, to design, manufacture and launch rockets and spacecraft.

Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft makes minor concessions on Windows 10 data collection

Microsoft on Tuesday promised that it will dial back diagnostic data collection from Windows 10 devices...

clouds money dollar signs public domain
Microsoft drops a pay-as-you-go Azure cloud option

Starting in February, new Azure customers will be sent to Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider program...

Resources
Donald Trump
Trump's push for cyber defense is sorely needed, experts say

President-elect Donald Trump plans to consult "the greatest computer minds” for input on bolstering...

Panasonic flexible battery
Panasonic's flexible battery will withstand twisting

The lithium-ion batteries are intended for use in wearables and are thin enough to fit inside a credit...

trump presser
Trump doc claims Russia has cracked Telegram messaging service

The raw intelligence documents published this week that contain salacious stories about Donald Trump...