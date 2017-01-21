The Evolution of the MacBook

The MacBook turns 25

A major tool for college students and creative professionals alike, Apple’s laptops have dominated the way users approach productivity on the go.

The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016 -- though there have been a variety of different naming conventions and models over the years -- and Apple recently highlighted the major iterations of its portables during its October rollout of the 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. From the PowerBook to the MacBook Pro, we explore the evolution of Apple's laptops and the innovative changes each generation brought.