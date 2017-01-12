Suspected NSA tool hackers dump more cyberweapons in farewell

The Shadow Brokers dumped the hacking tools online after attempting to sell a large cache for bitcoin

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

NSA headquarters
Credit: National Security Agency
More good reads

The hacking group that stole cyberweapons suspected to be from the U.S. National Security Agency is signing off -- but not before releasing another arsenal of tools that appear designed to spy on Windows systems.

On Thursday, the Shadow Brokers dumped them online after an attempt to sell these and other supposedly Windows and Unix hacking tools for bitcoin.

The Shadow Brokers made news back in August when they dumped hacking tools for routers and firewall products that they claimed came from the Equation Group, a top cyberespionage team that some suspect works for the NSA.

Those tools contained several previously unknown and valuable exploits, lending credibility to the hacking group's claims, according to security researchers.  

The Shadow Brokers' latest dump includes 61 files, many of which have never been seen by security firms before, said Jake Williams, founder of Rendition InfoSec, a security provider.

He’s been examining the tools, and said it’ll take time to verify their capabilities. His initial view is that they’re designed for detection evasion.  

For instance, one of the tools is built to edit Windows event logs. Potentially, a hacker could use the tool to selectively delete notifications and alerts in the event logs, preventing the victim from realizing they’ve been breached, he said.

“If you simply remove a record or two, then even an organization that is following the best security practices, presumably, wouldn’t notice the change,” he said.

On Thursday, the Shadow Brokers said they released the Windows hacking tools for free because a Kaspersky Lab’s antivirus product could already flag them as harmful.

The clandestine group previously tried to auction off a whole set of hacking tools for 1 million bitcoins or what was at the time US$584 million. But after several months, that auction only managed to generate 10 bitcoins.

“Despite theories, it always being about bitcoins for TheShadowBrokers,” the group said in broken English in their supposed final message.

However, Williams believes the Shadow Brokers are likely spies working for the Russian government. This latest dump was a message to the U.S, he said.

Williams points to the timing. In recent weeks, U.S. intelligence agencies have been claiming the Kremlin tried to influence the U.S. election. Based on those findings, President Barack Obama has already ordered sanctions against Russia and vowed covert action.

“If they are Russian, this is a shot across the bow,” Williams said.

It’s unclear how the Shadow Brokers managed to steal the hacking tools. But they claim to have many more in reserve. The group has said their arsenal of supposed Linux and Windows-based hacking tools is still up for sale at 10,000 bitcoins.

On Thursday, Microsoft said it's investigating this latest batch of hacking tools that have been released. 

Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

mit lightweight graphene
MIT creates 3D printed graphene that’s lighter than air, 10X stronger than

Researchers have discovered a way to 3D print structures using graphene, one of the strongest materials...

Resources
hacker, hack, hacking
Guccifer 2.0, alleged Russian cyberspy, returns to deride US

As if the whodunnit into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee wasn't already confusing and...

best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

hacker, hack, hacking
Siblings arrested in Italy's worst cyberespionage operation ever

The Tuesday arrest of Giulio Occhionero and his sister, Francesca Maria, has brought to light what...