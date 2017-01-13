With double-wall vacuum insulation, these over-engineered drink holders keep your favorite beverage as cold -- or hot -- as science allows. Over-the-nose wide mouth, anti-condensation, puncture and rust-resistant, no-leak cap, and a giant 64-oz capacity that can fit everything from a growler of beer to multiple bowls of soup. The Yeti Rambler is currently listed for the very low price of $49.99, a good deal considering its $89.99 list price. See the high-end, over-engineered Yeti bottle now on Amazon.

This story, "44% off YETI Rambler 64oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Bottle with Cap - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.