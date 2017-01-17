Toshiba considers spinning off its memory business

Western Digital could be an investor in the business, according to a report

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

New Fab2 at Toshiba Yokkaichi Operations
Credit: Toshiba
More good reads

Toshiba said it is considering splitting of its memory business into a separate company but added that nothing had been finalized at this point.

The Japanese company said Wednesday that it positions its memory unit as a focus business.

The announcement by Toshiba follows news reports that the company was planning to split its semiconductor  business. The company is considering selling a “partial stake” in its semiconductor business to Western Digital in the U.S., to raise funds for an impairment loss in its U.S. nuclear plant unit, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

The company may sell about 20 percent stake in the memory business for up to US$2.65 billion, and may consider listing it, according to the newspaper.

Toshiba, which is still recovering from an accounting scandal, is focused on nonvolatile memory like 3D flash memory, having first entered the flash memory market in 1984. It also makes wireless memory cards and USB flash drives.

Western Digital acquired last year SanDisk, which has been a long-term partner of Toshiba, with the two companies partnering in the fabrication of nonvolatile memories. The joint venture has provided SanDisk with stable NAND supply in volume and extends across memory technologies such as 3D NAND.

Western Digital said in 2015 that the acquisition of SanDisk would let it vertically integrate into NAND, and ensure long-term access to solid state technology at lower cost. Similar considerations may also be driving Western Digital's reported interest in Toshiba's memory business.

Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

tesla supercharger
Here's how much Tesla will require EV owners to pay to charge up

Tesla has announced the prices vehicle owners will have to pay to use its Supercharger stations. A trip...

Resources
assange on balcony
WikiLeaks’ Assange confident of winning 'any fair trial' in the US

WikiLeaks said that its founder Julian Assange is confident of winning 'any fair trial' in the U.S. and...

20160224 stock mwc qualcomm booth sign 100647708 orig
FTC charges Qualcomm with anticompetitive chip tactics

Qualcomm strong-armed some phone makers into accepting unfavorable technology licensing terms while...

p1170191 1
Can a DDoS attack on Whitehouse.gov be a valid protest?

When Donald Trump is inaugurated as the U.S. President on Friday, Juan Soberanis intends to protest the...