Android Google app now stores offline searches and runs them when a signal returns

The new update to the Google app remembers any queries made in a dead zone and delivers the results when your phone goes back online.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: You’re trying to read a news story about Facebook or look up the latest rumors about the Galaxy S8, and you hit a dead spot. You tap reload a couple of times, wait a few seconds, and give up.

Google feels your pain, and it doesn’t want you to miss out on valuable information just because your connection flaked out. With a new update rolling out to the Android Google app, your searches will be saved and delivered as soon as your connection returns. As Google search project manager Shekhar Sharad writes in a blog post, “The Google app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed.”

The Google app will remember any searches you make when your connection dies and notify you when they’ve been completed.

The only rub is that you’ll need to remember to use the Google app rather than Chrome for your on-the-go Googling. Although Google promises that the new feature will have minimal effect on battery life and data usage, if you’d like to turn it off, however, there’s a new Always retry searches switch in the Offline search Settings that will disable it. And you can also see any and delete any pending queries using the new Manage searches option in the sidebar. Finally, you can opt to have a notification alert you that the search has been completed.

The update is currently rolling out to users, but if you aren’t seeing it, you can download the Google-signed APK from APKMirror.

The impact on you at home: Actually, there’s more of an impact away from your home. Occasionally spotty LTE connections are a problem all phones have, and while this update doesn’t do anything to alleviate the issue, it does help make them that much more bearable. And it might make us use the Google app more to boot.

This story, "Android Google app now stores offline searches and runs them when a signal returns" was originally published by Greenbot.

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

