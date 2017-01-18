Your car's parts could one day be made by a printer

Vader Systems claims that its MK1 faster and cheaper than conventional metal printers

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

parts printed from Vader metal 3D printer
Credit: University at Buffalo
More good reads

 A small, family-run business has come up with a metal printer that it thinks will transform manufacturing.

The MK1 metal printer works by melting aluminum into a molten form, and then using a magnetic field to eject droplets of the substance onto a moving plate, which maneuvers around to create the desired 3D shape. That differs from other metal printers, which lay down a layer of powdered metal and melt it with a laser or electron beam, a process called powder bed fusion. In this process, there's a chance that some particles of the powder do not get melted, creating weak spots.

Zack Vader is the CTO and co-founder of Vader Systems and says he came up with the idea of making a metal printer after he failed to find a company that was capable of printing a microturbine generator he needed for a project. So with the help of his father, Scott, and alma mater, the University at Buffalo, he set out to build his own.

On its website, Vader Systems claims that the MK1 is twice as fast as conventional metal printers and can operate at 90 percent of the cost. The machine has already garnered some attention, with one automotive parts maker expressing an interest in eventually buying at least 50 of them, according to the university.

In the future, the MK1 could also be used to print out custom surgical devices for hospitals as well as a number of complex parts.  

"I can see at this stage that it can complement traditional metal printing, but later, maybe 10 years later, it can dominate the metal printing market because it can print better quality, cheaper, and faster," says Chi Zhou, an assistant professor at University at Buffalo and 3-D printing expert. 

The Vaders are currently developing a new model of their metal printer, the MK2. It will have 10 printing heads and produce parts 30 times faster than the original model. The MK2 is expected to come out in 2018. 

Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

How to avoid becoming a dead-end developer
Stop now: Don't become a dead-end developer

Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

tesla supercharger
Here's how much Tesla will require EV owners to pay to charge up

Tesla has announced the prices vehicle owners will have to pay to use its Supercharger stations. A trip...

Resources
Trump Inauguration rehearsal
Interactive inauguration map would help crowds visiting Washington

Users can access the map wirelessly with smartphones and tablets.

20151027 oracle cloud on building 100625234 orig
Oracle patches raft of vulnerabilities in business applications

Oracle released its first batch of security patches this year fixing 270 vulnerabilities, mostly in...

google io sundar pinchai android one
Google's low-cost Android One program may expand to the U.S.

Android One has brought a set of hardware and software standards to budget phones in developing...