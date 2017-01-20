Android device updates: Unlocked Moto Z and Moto Z Play Nougat updates detailed

Samsung also shared which batch of phones are going to get Nougat as the update rolls out to more hardware.

moto z play buttons
Credit: Jason Cross
The Nougat train is starting to slowlyspeed up and chug down the tracks. We learned more this week about Motorola and Samsung’s plans for upgrades on their phones. And new Nvidia Shield owners got a minor software bump that should fix an annoying bug with the remote.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Motorola

Moto Z: The Verizon version already has Nougat and is Daydream ready, but the unlocked model has been languishing in update purgatory. This is backwards compared to how it usually works. Android Police confirmed some more details from Motorola: Nougat will come to the Moto Z in February. Hopefully that will tide you over a bit, although it’s surely frustrating.

Moto Z Play: Yes, you’re also getting Nougat. However, you’re going to have to wait until March, according to the report. It’s frustrating, given that unlocked phones don’t have to wait for a carrier to approve an update.

Samsung

Nougat schedule: Samsung made its Nougat announcement official. Along with giving a sneak preview of how Nougat will look, the company also confirmed the following phones will get the Nougat update “in the first half of the year”: Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab S2 (unlocked version), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8.

Nvidia

Shield TV: A minor software bump went out this week that fixes an issue where the controller on the new Android TV box would stop working intermittently. The existing Shield is also set to get Nougat very soon.

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

