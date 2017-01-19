Robot reporter gets first article published in China

Robot writes 300-character story in just one second

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

robot hacking security A.I.
Credit: Michael Kan
More good reads

Reports are out that a Chinese robot has written and published its first newspaper article.

That's right... a robotic reporter.

The news comes the same month as a Japanese insurance company announced it was replacing 34 workers with an artificial intelligence system.

"This is absolutely a wake-up call," said Zeus Kerravala, an analyst with ZK Research, who added that it's time for people to think about their careers and if a robot or A.I. system could easily replace them.

"We are the beginning of robots taking jobs," he added. "That's a big focus area at the World Economic Forum going on right now in Davos, Switzerland. But the fact is, we've had other revolutions -- like the birth of the assembly line."

People thought that revolution would kill jobs, and it did -- but other jobs were created to replace them. So people's skills needed to change.

The same, according to Kerravala, will happen with the robotic revolution.

The China Daily reported on Wednesday that the robotic-written article was published by the Guangzhou-based Southern Metropolis Daily. The article was a 300-character piece on a local spring festival.

The report also noted that the system, designed to write both long and short pieces, wrote the article in one second.

"When compared with the staff reporters, [the machine] has a stronger data analysis capacity and is quicker at writing stories," Wan Xiaojun, a professor at Peking University who leads the team developing the robot, reportedly said. "But it does not mean intelligent robots will soon be able to completely replace reporters."

At this point, the robot cannot conduct interviews, ask follow-up questions or select the story's angle based on information and interviews.

This isn't the first time that story-writing has been automated. In 2014, an algorithm called Quakebot, developed by a Los Angeles Times reporter, wrote a story about an earthquake. That same year, the Associated Press announced it would use software to automate the writing of corporate-earnings stories.

Kerravala said reporters should be sure to be able to conduct interviews, write analysis pieces and move beyond simply writing up facts for a story.

Reporters and insurance workers aren't the only people at risk of losing their jobs to robots and intelligent systems.

With robotics and artificial intelligence making strong gains over the past several years, there is increasing talk -- and concern -- that they are better positioned to replace human workers and save businesses from paying salaries, benefits and giving vacation time.

A recent Forrester Research report predicted that robots and A.I. systems could take as many as 6% of U.S. jobs by 2021.

Smart systems, chat bots and humanoid robots could take over jobs that range from hotel employees and customer service reps to truck and taxi drivers.

This story, "Robot reporter gets first article published in China" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

How to avoid becoming a dead-end developer
Stop now: Don't become a dead-end developer

Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

patch internet explorer
With change to cumulative Windows updates, Microsoft admits IE's fading role

Microsoft on Friday said it will again provide Internet Explorer security patches as a separate...

Resources
chain rust link heavy iron metal
Developers invited to try out Rust Language Server alpha release

The server enables IDEs and other tools use Mozilla's Rust programming language

Starship Technologies delivery robot
Autonomous robots are about to deliver your lunch in D.C. and Silicon Valley

Starship Technologies, a company that builds autonomous delivery robots, has signed deals with two meal...

20161013 avaya stadium
Avaya says bankruptcy is a step toward software and services

Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its...