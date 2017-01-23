Home Cloud Computing New products of the week 1.23.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | January 23, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Acronis and Bugsee. See larger image Image courtesy Sonus New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Backblaze Backblaze Business Groups Key Features: The world's only fully integrated computer backup and cloud storage offering, allowing users to backup unlimited amounts of data on any computer - as well as the ability to remotely restore files to computers suffering data loss. More info. Beachhead SimplySecure SED

Key features: SimplySecure Management for SEDs offers seamless, centralized, and secure self-encrypting drive administration through the cloud.

Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation

Key features: First-to-market data backup solution protecting consumers from ransomware threats. First consumer data protection company to integrate blockchain technology for the purpose of providing mathematical assurance that a file hasn't changed.

Flock Fake News Detector (FND)

Key features: Flock's Fake News Detector identifies and flags misleading, unverified or false content for users and teams when shared in the Flock messaging and collaboration platform. Allworx Verge 9312, Verge 9308, Verge 9318Ex

Key features: Allworx Verge is a new class of mobile-first business phones. Key mobility integration features include: Real-time contact sharing across Verge IP phones, mobile devices and MS Outlook Instant call handoff to and from Verge IP phones and mobile devices Remote control of Verge IP phones using mobile devices Bluetooth hands-free support

Bugsee

Pricing: Bugsee is free, with premium services available for a small subscription fee. Up to 100 test device deployments for $99/month.

Key features: Bugsee is the only bug reporting tool that continuously captures video of user interactions in live mobile apps so that developers can see first-hand the actions that led to a bug or crash and take immediate action. Piper Computer Kit

Key features – The Piper Computer Kit is turning STEM into STEAM-education with the launch of ImagineOS, a new update that introduces 3D printing functionality and the ability to create and share digital music.

Extrovert

Key features: Extrovert: a platform-agnostic line of 4G SIM card-based modems that link rugged embedded systems to the 4G LTE cellular network, saving time and up to $50,000 associated with system certification. NuoDB 2.6

Pricing: NuoDB 2.6 is available in three editions: Community Edition available for free, but limited; Professional Edition (limited to a single data center) starts at: $48,000/year; Enterprise Edition starts at $240,000/year

Key features: Formal support for active-active database deployments across Amazon Web Services (AWS) Availability Zones and the introduction of table partitions and storage groups to efficiently improve performance.

ScaleOut Software In-Memory Computing Platform, Version 5.5

Key features: A new API called Distributed ForEach that extends .NET's Task Parallel Library; transparently extends data-parallel computing across ScaleOut's in-memory data grid. Also, asynchronous APIs, push notifications, and PowerShell cmdlets. Nintex Workflow Cloud

Key features: Nintex Workflow Cloud is an easy, intelligent and human-centric workflow and content automation (WCA) platform that enables organizations to automate simple to sophisticated processes to achieve successful business outcomes.

APC by Schneider Electric Laptop Chargers

Key features: Simplify work and life on the go by providing additional, alternative or replacement computer charging for virtually any laptop on the market with these universal laptop chargers.

TestComplete 12.2

Key features: TestComplete 12.2 connects to an on-demand cloud testing lab and includes Environment Manager, which enables access to over 500 real testing environments comprising combinations of operating systems, browsers and screen resolutions. APC by Schneider Electric SurgeArrest Essential surge protectors

Key features: Safeguards against damage to electronics from power disturbances to ensure vital protection from the unreliable and unpredictable nature of power, as well as saves users data, money and time.

Sonus SBC 5400

Key features: The SBC 5400 is the highest performing mid-range SBC with advanced security features, user configurable port speeds from 2GB to 10GB and scalability up to 75,000 anchored media sessions.

SOTI MobiControl 13.3

Key features: SOTI MobiControl 13.3 brings enhanced remote troubleshooting, full remote control for Windows 10 devices and an expanded remote view for Google Android for Work devices. Trimble Catalyst

Key features – Catalyst is a software-defined GNSS receiver for select Android mobile devices. Combined with a plug-and-play digital antenna and subscription service, it provides on-demand geo-location capabilities for high-accuracy mobile data collection.

Thycotic Secret Server 10.1

Key features: Focused on larger global enterprises, Thycotic's Secret Server 10.1 includes SSH Key Rotation & Management, IBM z/OS Mainframe Integration, Access Approval for Reports and Recordings, and other UI improvements.

SmartRecruiters Winter 2017 Release

Key features: SmartRecruiters released a major upgrade to the company's talent acquisition platform for global enterprises, delivering advanced new tools that help drive hiring success in each local market in which they operate. Coverity 8.7 Static Analysis Tool

Key features: Synopsys' Coverity 8.7 static analysis solution is an automated software testing tool that analyzes source code to detect critical security vulnerabilities and defects early in the software development lifecycle.

vSEC:CMS S-Series 4.7

Pricing: for managing 500 virtual or physical cards is: System License: $1,479; Per Card License: $11,930 ($20.90 /card); Support & Maintenance: $2,915 (/year): Total: $14 844

Key features: The latest version of the company's flagship product includes a new server-based search algorithm that improves smart card repository search speed when using SQL databases, and offers new role-generation templates, among other features. 40-Port GigE Console Server for DC Applications

Key features: OOB access to up to 40 console ports in remote, DC powered network equipment applications. Includes 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet port, internal V.92 analog modem, plus event monitoring, logging and alarm functions.

zvelo Bot Detector

Key features: zvelo's new Bot Detector provides businesses with full visibility into which webpage impressions are invalid, low quality, or non-human, and the specific domains supplying bot traffic to their site. 