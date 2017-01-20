Report: Samsung puts blame on battery size, suppliers for Galaxy Note7 fires

Samsung will detail the results of its investigation into its exploding phablets on Sunday night and outline the steps it is taking to prevent future issues.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

160902 samsung note7 2 100680696 orig
Credit: Martyn Williams
More good reads

Samsung is due to finally announce the results of its investigation into the exploding Galaxy Note7s, but a report by The Wall Street Journal has some information about what the company has discovered. According to the publication’s sources, Samsung has concluded that “irregularly sized” batteries are primarily to blame for the debacle, which resulted in a massive global recall.

The report says that the faulty batteries were made by affiliate Samsung SDI and Hong Kong-based Amperex Technology Ltd., the only two firms to supply Note7 batteries. Both manufacturers produced flawed batteries, the company reportedly found, with the first round of fires caused by Samsung SDI batteries. “The issue with the batteries from Samsung SDI was an irregularly sized battery that didn’t fit properly in the phone, according to the people, who said that the incongruence caused the overheating.”

note 7 jeep explosion Fox 13

The aftermath of a Jeep that was completely engulfed in flames from what was likely a Note 7 catching fire.

However, while Samsung originally believed the issue was confined to batteries produced by Samsung SDI, the move to quickly replace phones after the first round of fires caused issues with the other supplier as well, according to the WSJ: “In the Galaxy Note 7 phones carrying batteries made by ATL, the flaw centers on a manufacturing issue resulting from the quick ramp-up in production of replacement phones, these people said.”

Previous independent investigations surrounding the Note7 concluded that the Note7s extreme thinness contributed to the battery issues, compressing the battery to the point where the “critical polymer separator layers that keep the battery safe” were compromised. Samsung will presumably address these claims when it releases its findings at a press conference in South Korea Monday at 10 a.m. (Sunday at 8 p.m. EST).

In October, Samsung decided to officially cease production of Galaxy Note7 phones and issued a global recall to limit any further damage from the handsets. After a round of carrier updates designed to stop the devices from charging, Samsung announced that some 96 percent of all phones have been safely returned. Furthermore, the FAA lifted its requirement for airlines to announce the ban to passengers before takeoff, though the device is still prohibited on flights.

Now that Samsung knows the cause of the overheating, it will also reportedly address its plans to ensure it doesn’t happen again. According to the Journal, Samsung “has created an eight-step process that includes more testing, inspections and manufacturing-quality assurances, among other measures.” The first phone to utilize the new method will presumably be the Galaxy S8, which is likely due to arrive in the spring.

The impact on you at home: Whether you were part of the Note7 recall or not, your phone contains a battery, and it’s scary to think how dangerous it can be. Samsung’s findings here are obviously important for its customers’ peace of mind, but they’re equally important to the industry as a whole. This issue may have been limited to Note7 handsets, but manufacturers deliver hundreds of millions of batteries a year for phones large and small, and anything that Samsung learned here will also help reduce possible issues with other handsets in the future.

This story, "Report: Samsung puts blame on battery size, suppliers for Galaxy Note7 fires" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

How to avoid becoming a dead-end developer
Stop now: Don't become a dead-end developer

Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Resources
Android apps (2)
Google pushed developers to fix security flaws in 275,000 Android apps

Over the past two years, Google has convinced developers to patch security issues in over 275,000...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

thermopro tp03a
67% off ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat

The ThermoPro TP03A is an effective solution to achieve the most accurate temperature in a matter of...