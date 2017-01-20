Google shutting older versions of Drive, G Suite apps

Google will begin to phase out legacy versions of its Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps beginning March 1.

If you haven’t moved to the latest version of Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, or Slides, you might want to consider doing so. On April 3, Google will be shuttering older versions of these four apps, so users who rely on them will need to upgrade to ensure uninterrupted service and syncing.

The move affects users on Android and iOS, and targets versions of the apps released before before Nougat and iOS 10 made their respective debuts. Google explains that users will begin seeing the prompts on March 1 warning them that the version they are using is too old and no longer supported. Additionally, some users with very old versions will be forced to upgrade when they receive the dialogue box.

The version of the apps being shut down are as follows:

  • Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311
  • Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
  • Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
  • Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
  • Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
  • Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)

The impact on you at home: The vast majority of users of these apps have likely upgraded to the latest version, but some users with older phones or limited space might need to take action. To find out which version of Drive, Docs, Sheets, or Slides you are using, you can check the About option in each app’s Settings menu.

