Hugo Barra quits Chinese phone maker Xiaomi to return to Silicon Valley

Barra will leave Xiaomi in early February, but did not say what he plans to do next

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

launch event 02
Credit: Xiaomi
More good reads

Hugo Barra is returning to Silicon Valley, just over three years after he left Google to help turn Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi into a global company.

During Barra's time in Beijing, Xiaomi has grown far beyond its home market with its strategy of selling stylish Android phones on thin profit margins. In January, it made a splash at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, capping a series of international launches that had taken the company into over 20 countries, including India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, Mexico and Poland.

Barra, once Google's vice president for Android product management, announced in a Facebook post Monday that he planned to return to the U.S. for personal reasons.

He had concluded it was time to leave Xiaomi, now that the company's global business "is no longer just an in-house startup," he wrote.

But Barra's real motivation for leaving Beijing and returning to Silicon Valley now is personal, he said. "The last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health."

He also said he wanted to be closer to friends, family and what he considered to be his home. (Barra lists Belo Horizonte, Brazil, rather than Silicon Valley as his home town.)

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has asked him to remain an advisor to Xiaomi indefinitely, Barra wrote. He will remain with the company until after the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated at the beginning of February this year.

Barra announced his move on Twitter and Facebook, a contrast with his departure from Google, which he announced on Google Plus. His public profile there appears not to have been updated in 18 months.

Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

outsourcing ts
Trump turns to H-1B advocates for advice

President-elect Trump has assembled a 16-member team of CEO-level executives to advise him on job...

Concepts key to simpler C++
Bjarne Stroustrup mines generic programming for a better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

Resources
tech roles boom or bust
5 tech jobs that will boom (and 2 that will bust) in 2017

The technology market is regularly evolving and so are the jobs and skills necessary to keep things...

Android Watches
Can Google's new watches save Android Wear?

Google is set to release a pair of smartwatches alongside next month's release of Android Wear 2.0, and...

honda ridgeline interior
How vulnerable are you behind the wheel of your connected car?

Remember when all you had to worry about with your car is getting an oil change every 3,000 miles....