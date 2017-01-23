White House Comments Line says try Facebook Messenger

Trump administration trying to get a handle on its switchboard

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

white house page
Credit: WhiteHouse.gov screengrab
More good reads

Members of the public who want to leave a comment for President Donald Trump won't be doing it by voicemail.

The White House Comments Line, which had been reachable by 202-456-1111, is no longer working. The line was shut down at least a week before Trump's inauguration on Friday, and as part of the transition to the new administration.

When called, there's a recorded message that says the Comments Line is currently closed and directs callers to either send a comment through Facebook Messenger or via the White House Contact page.

When calling the main number for the White House, the caller is given four options.

The first option is to press 1 for the Comments Line, which is not working.

Callers also can press 2 to receive mailing information, press 3 for information on tours, or wait on hold and hear the options repeated continually until an operator picks up.

One call to the White House took four or five minutes before an operator picked up and then was disconnected while waiting for the press office.

Another call to the press office was transferred to the non-working Comments Line.

During a third call, a White House press spokesperson said they are busy working getting everything up and running.

"We're working to get them set back up the way they were," she said, referring to the phone lines. "We're still getting settled in here and there are a lot of requests and a lot of moving around to do."

This story, "White House Comments Line says try Facebook Messenger" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

outsourcing ts
Trump turns to H-1B advocates for advice

President-elect Trump has assembled a 16-member team of CEO-level executives to advise him on job...

Concepts key to simpler C++
Bjarne Stroustrup mines generic programming for a better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Internet Cafe China (4)
China goes after unauthorized VPN access from local ISPs

China is patching a hole in its online censorship apparatus. The country’s regulators are going after...

google voice
Google revamps Voice with long overdue makeover, new features

After years without any meaningful changes, Google has finally upgraded its Voice apps across all...

ford fusion av 01 hr
DOT designates 10 new U.S. proving grounds for self-driving cars

The Department of Transportation has designated 10 proving ground pilot sites to encourage testing and...