Members of the public who want to leave a comment for President Donald Trump won't be doing it by voicemail.

The White House Comments Line, which had been reachable by 202-456-1111, is no longer working. The line was shut down at least a week before Trump's inauguration on Friday, and as part of the transition to the new administration.

When called, there's a recorded message that says the Comments Line is currently closed and directs callers to either send a comment through Facebook Messenger or via the White House Contact page.

When calling the main number for the White House, the caller is given four options.

The first option is to press 1 for the Comments Line, which is not working.

Callers also can press 2 to receive mailing information, press 3 for information on tours, or wait on hold and hear the options repeated continually until an operator picks up.

One call to the White House took four or five minutes before an operator picked up and then was disconnected while waiting for the press office.

Another call to the press office was transferred to the non-working Comments Line.

During a third call, a White House press spokesperson said they are busy working getting everything up and running.

"We're working to get them set back up the way they were," she said, referring to the phone lines. "We're still getting settled in here and there are a lot of requests and a lot of moving around to do."

This story, "White House Comments Line says try Facebook Messenger" was originally published by Computerworld.