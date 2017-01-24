Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would work, but has since reconsidered

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI
Credit: Reuters/Ruben Sprich
More good reads

Google co-founder Sergey Brin acknowledges that he was caught off-guard by the phenomenon of artificial intelligence, which he notes now permeates key Google properties.

Speaking at the recent World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Brin, a trained computer scientist, said he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because "everyone knew [AI] didn't work," he said.

Brin was head of the Google X research group, which featured Google Brain, a project centered on machine intelligence, he recalled. "Fast-forward a few years, and now Brain probably touches every single one of our main projects, ranging from search to photos to ads to everything we do."

The revolution in deep nets has "been very profound and definitely surprised me even though I was like right in there," said Brin, now president of Google parent company Alphabet. "It's an incredible time and it's very hard to forecast what can these things do? We really don't know the limits," Brin said. Looking forward to the future, it is hard thing to think through, with the incredible possibilities, he added. "I think it's impossible to forecast accurately."

Google Brain research areas include machine learning algorithms and techniques, computer systems for machine learning, natural language understanding, and machine perception, as well as health care, robotics, and music and art generation. The group features Jeff Dean, a Google senior fellow who Brin recalled trying to impress upon him the possibilities of AI when Brin was still skeptical. "I'd say, OK that's very nice, Jeff, do your thing, whatever," after Dean showed him a computer-drawn picture of a cat.

Google has offered its open source Tensorflow library for machine learning and neural networks. The company also has partnered with Intel for machine learning and offered data sets for it.

This story, "Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

Resources
160902 samsung note7 2 100680696 orig
Galaxy Note7's battery fiasco won't soon be forgotten

Samsung has released its final report about the battery issues, but not all analysts feel the problems...

mycharge razorplatinum ports and indicator lights
MyCharge RazorPlatinum review: Portable, yet powerful

USB-C is slowly becoming the norm, adding to the value (and overall cost) of packs like this one.

HP Pavilion x360 hybrid
6 new 2-in-1 devices to watch for in 2017

Hybrid 2-in-1 tablets were everywhere at CES 2017, with multiple companies unveiling the latest in...