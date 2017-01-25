Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Amazon's digital assistant seems to be everywhere these days, from home to office

|

Executive Editor, News & Strategy, Computerworld |

Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'   (11:21)
More for you to like:
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017 Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills...
Getting a bead on tech trends for 2017 Getting a bead on tech trends for...
Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro show-and-tell Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro...
Mingis on Tech: From superfast SSDs to Bluetooth locks and solar shingles Mingis on Tech: From superfast...
Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To iPhone 7 or not? Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To...
Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters with a virtual reality twist Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters...
Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left, and can now deliver the latest tech news from Computerworld.
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?' (11:21)
More good reads

Alexa, Amazon's increasingly ubiquitous voice-activated digital assistant, isn't just a fun toy for the home; it seems to be learning new "skills" rather quickly, even in the workplace.

Among those skills, and one we're quite taken with, is the ability to deliver Computerworld's top tech news in its Flash Briefings -- a new talent made possible by Sharon Machlis, executive editor for data analytics and online. (A Flash Briefing, for the uninitiated, is a customized news audio report; you pick and choose the news sources you want to hear and Alexa does the rest.)

Machlis joins Executive News Editor Ken Mingis and Alexa herself -- itself? -- for this week's show to find more about what the digital assistant can do, how to set up skills yourself and how you can customize your flash briefings.

Underlying the conversation is just why this technology seems to be gaining popularity so quickly. Heck even Ford Motor Co. wants in on the Alexa action, and plans to bring it to future vehicles.

amazon echo dot

Echo Dot

So if you have an Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap or some other Alexa-enabled device, you'll find out how to get more out of Alexa. And if you don't have any Alexa hardware yet, you just might want it after hearing all she can do.

(Machlis, who has several Alexa devices at home, is planning to check out Google Home, as well. So if you're a Google Home fan, stay tuned.)

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all episodes) below.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft to retire original Windows 10 on March 26

Microsoft has set March 26 as the end date for support of the original Windows 10 edition that arrived...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

Windows 10 laptop
Microsoft revives free Windows 10 upgrade for SMBs

Microsoft has resurrected its free Windows 10 upgrade, aiming the deal at small- and mid-sized...

Resources
package parcel public domain
Project promises packaging panacea for Python

Pipenv combines PipFile, Pip, and Virtualenv into a single toolchain

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
Technology of the Year 2017: The best hardware, software, and cloud services

InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners recognize the best tools and technologies for...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...