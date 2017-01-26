A new service for the less techie criminals

A mature market

Ten years ago, CaaS was still in the early stages. As evidenced in A Brief History of Hacking, malicious actors had the tools and technology that they needed to wreak some serious havoc, but their focus was more on power than profit. At the time, major hacks were all about proving that hackers could get inside systems and exploit various vulnerabilities. Then, as hackers began to think more about money instead of might, things changed. While large-scale DDoS attacks, like the attack against journalist Brian Krebs' website, you’re more likely to see things like browser exploit packs, malware and spyware for sale, as they are the most profitable. It would take pages to chronicle every type of crimeware for sale, but in 2016 the following are some of the best sellers…