HP recalls over 100,000 more laptop batteries for fire hazard

The move expands a recall first announced last year

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service

hp laptop battery expansion2
Credit: HP
HP is expanding its recall of laptop batteries with overheating issues that can cause computer damage and even fire.

The company is recalling an additional 101,000 batteries in some laptops sold between March 2013 through October 2016. This is an expansion of the recall initiated in June 2016, which involved HP recalling 41,000 batteries.

The batteries are in laptop brands including HP, Compaq, ProBook, Envy, Compaq Presario, and Pavilion laptops. Battery packs sold separately are also affected.

Batteries are being recalled in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Most are in the U.S., while 3,000 are being recalled in Canada, and 4,000 in Mexico. The laptops were sold through big-box retailers and online.

You may need to check that your battery is eligible for recall. The batteries are black, and should have the bar codes 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL or 6EBVA printed on the back of the battery.

Users can also download software from HP's recall website to check if the battery qualifies for a recall. In the U.S., users can call HP customer service at 1-888-202-4320 to request a replacement battery.

Overall, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire in Canada, and eight reports of the battery overheating, catching fire or melting in the U.S. In one case, HP received a report of the "battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage," according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In Canada, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire, but no one was injured, according to a statement issued by Health Canada.

