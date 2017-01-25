Kaspersky Lab employee reportedly arrested in Russia on treason charges

The head of the company's computer incidents investigation team was arrested in December, Russian media reports

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A Kaspersky Lab cybercrime investigator is a suspect in treason probe.
Credit: Unsplash/JJ Ying
More good reads

One of the leading cybercrime investigators at antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab was reportedly arrested in Russia as part of a probe into activities that could represent high treason.

According to Russian newspaper Kommersant, Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigation team at Kaspersky, was arrested in December as part of an investigation that also targeted Sergei Mikhailov, the deputy head of the Information Security Center at the FSB, Russia's internal security service.

Russian authorities are investigating Mikhailov in connection to the receipt of money from a foreign organization, an unnamed source close to the FSB reportedly told the newspaper.

“The case against this employee does not involve Kaspersky Lab," a Kaspersky Lab representative said in an email statement. "The employee, who is Head of the Computer Incidents Investigation Team, is under investigation for a period predating his employment at Kaspersky Lab."

The company doesn't have details about the investigation, but the work of its computer incidents response team is unaffected by this incident, the representative said.

Kommersant reported that the probe is looking into possible violations of Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article concerns high treason in the form of "espionage, disclosure of state secrets or any other assistance rendered to a foreign State, a foreign organisation, or their representatives in hostile activities to the detriment of the external security of the Russian Federation." Violations of this article carry prison sentences of 12 to 20 years.

According to the newspaper, until 2006 Stoyanov worked within Department K of the Russian police, a division that's often involved in cybercrime investigations.

"Addressing cybercrime effectively is impossible without collaboration between companies working in computer security and law enforcement," the Kaspersky Lab representative said. "This is why we, like any other major IT security vendor, actively cooperate with the international community of security experts and government law enforcement agencies around the world."

Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft to retire original Windows 10 on March 26

Microsoft has set March 26 as the end date for support of the original Windows 10 edition that arrived...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

Windows 10 laptop
Microsoft revives free Windows 10 upgrade for SMBs

Microsoft has resurrected its free Windows 10 upgrade, aiming the deal at small- and mid-sized...

Resources
161214 apple newyork
Apple's plans for manufacturing in India gain momentum

Apple’s plans to manufacture in India made headway on Wednesday with executives of the company...

161214 apple newyork
Apple plans for manufacturing in India gain momentum

Apple’s plans to manufacture in India made headway on Wednesday with executives of the company...

panasonic earbuds
28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal

If you believe the reviewers on Amazon (and there are over 39,000 reviews), you may not find a better...