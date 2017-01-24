Cisco snatches AppDynamics from IPO market for $3.7B

The deal comes just two days before the application monitoring company was expected to go public

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20151005 cisco hq sign4 100620988 orig
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More good reads

Cisco has agreed to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards, scooping up the application performance management company just days before its expected initial public offering. The deal, which Cisco announced late Tuesday, is expected to close by the end of April.

AppDynamics was going to be the first tech company to go public in 2017, with its initial offering set for Thursday, January 26. Tech industry insiders and investors were watching AppDynamics’s IPO closely, because Wall Street investors’ treatment of its business could signal how other companies would fare later in 2017.

The company offers application performance management services, which provide companies with a dashboard showing how well the software they operate is working. That’s important, considering that businesses are often reliant on computerized systems for a variety of key functions. (For example, a computer problem led to United Airlines putting a two-hour ground stop on all its flights on Monday.)

According to Cisco, AppDynamics will continue to operate as an independent division under the leadership of its current CEO David Wadhwani. The team will report to Rowan Trollope, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager for its IoT and Applications business.

"The combination of Cisco and AppDynamics will allow us to provide end to end visibility and intelligence from the network through to the application; which, combined with security and scale, and help IT to drive a new level of business results,” Trollope said in a press release.

AppDynamics’s last round of private funding valued the company at $1.9 billion, and its initial public offering was expected to come in below that figure. Cisco is paying a heavy premium.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft to retire original Windows 10 on March 26

Microsoft has set March 26 as the end date for support of the original Windows 10 edition that arrived...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

Windows 10 laptop
Microsoft revives free Windows 10 upgrade for SMBs

Microsoft has resurrected its free Windows 10 upgrade, aiming the deal at small- and mid-sized...

Resources
microsoft office 365 logo
Microsoft's OneDrive for Business gets Mac client, shared folder sync

Microsoft gave users and administrators of OneDrive for Business some new features on Tuesday that...

img 20170124 152635 01 01
Cyber criminals avoid fraud within their own ranks with new site

Ironically, cyber criminals have to battle fraudsters too. To help them, a new web service is warning...

150817 google headquarters 3
Why Google still isn't giving up on Google+

Google+ may be on the decline, but Google isn’t ready to call it quits on the social network just yet.