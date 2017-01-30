How to eliminate insider threats

Key elements of the program should include:
A cross-departmental team, including: HR, IT, CIS and Leadership.
Employee training on cybersecurity policies and reinforcement of those policies. Real-time notifications at the point of violation should be a key component of the cybersecurity education program.
A user activity monitoring solution that will keep track of activities of privileged users, high-risk employees, remote vendors—anyone who has access to your systems and data. It should track and visualize users’ risk and behavior over time for faster and easier detection of insider threats.