The newest Nvidia Shield is a winner, but you may not necessarily need to sell off your current streaming box just to get it.

A promised Nougat update has arrived, and it packs in a nearly identical software experience to the latest hardware. It should inject some life into your Shield and eliminate potential envy from those who picked up the latest edition.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Nvidia

Shield TV (2015): An update to Nougat is packaged inside the Shield Experience Upgrade 5.0. Along with Nougat, you’re now able to use Nvidia’s GameStream at 4K HDR quality. The Shield Hub has been replaced with Nvidia Games, and you can stream PC games with performance up to GeForce GTX 1080.

Also, the Amazon Video app has been included, which is handy if you have Prime.

Nvidia Amazon Video is finally available on the Nvidia Shield.

Nvidia is also throwing in the apps for Twitter, NFL, Comedy Central, Vimeo, and Viki. You can now multitask and hop more quickly into a previously used app. After you get the software update, you’ll also get a separate update for the remote.

Nvidia Multitasking is finally here on your Nvidia Shield.

This bumps it from version 1.0 to 1.0.6. You can now double tap on the volume slider to play and pause the current programming.

Shield Tablet: An Nvidia forum post says that the Nvidia Tablet will be getting Nougat “in a few weeks.” This removes the “will it/won’t it” measure from the equation, so now it’s just a matter of the update arriving.

This story, "Android device updates: First-gen Nvidia Shield gains Nougat, Prime Video, other features" was originally published by Greenbot.