Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Innovative apparel

Time was, you could slap a couple of sensors and a battery into a plastic wristband, layer some software around it, tell the world you were in the wearables business, and watch the money roll in. Those days are long gone (although there are still the inevitable bottom feeders fighting for scraps). Now, wearables are actually doing useful and interesting things, with lots of innovation on display.

Earlier this month, at the recent CES 2017 tech show, much of that innovation centered around wearable medical, biometric and augmented reality devices that are finally coming to market after years of testing and development. You can't buy most of them just yet -- CES is mostly for vendors who need to plan months in advance -- but all except one of the devices in this slideshow should be available well before the end of 2017.