12% off Fellowes Powershred Jam-Proof Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder - Deal Alert

fellowes shredder
An ideal consideration for tax time, the Powershred from Fellowes shreds 12 sheets of paper per pass into 397 Security Level P-4 cross-cut particles. It effortlessly shreds staples, credit cards, paper clips, and CDs/DVDs, and is 100% jam-proof. Its waste bin is a generous 6-gallons, and features a simple pull-out design with LED bin-full indicator. The highly rated shredder typically lists for $158, but is currently discounted 12% to $139.99. See the discounted Powershred now on Amazon.

  • Fellowes Powershred 73Ci 100% Jam Proof 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder (4601001)

    $139.99 MSRP $158.38
    View
    on Amazon
