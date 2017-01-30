Home Cloud Computing New products of the week 1.30.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | January 30, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Sophos and Archive360. See larger image Image courtesy NSS New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy bluemedora Blue Medora vRealize Operations Management Pack for Amazon Aurora Key features: The Amazon Aurora management packs offer query analysis and syntax highlighting to reveal why queries are delayed. It offers more than 380 collected performance metrics and five comprehensive monitoring dashboards. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Archive360 Archive2Anywhere Digital Safe Edition Key features: Archive2Anywhere Digital Safe Edition enables customers to quickly and accurately migrate from their legacy Digital Safe platform to Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office 365 and others; manage, and safely retrieve later. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy barracuda Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service Key features – Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service provides on-demand or scheduled scanning and automatic remediation of web application vulnerabilities, enabling more agile workflow processes and increased efficiency in on-premises, cloud-only or hybrid environments. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy bluemedora Blue Medora Amazon DynamoDB Management Pack for vRealize Operations Key features: Offers insight into key metrics, and the ability to monitor reads and writes, and therefore understand and track throttle events that are caused by exceeding their provisioned capacity. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy bluemedora Blue Medora Amazon RDS Management Pack for vRealize Operations Key features: Amazon RDS management packs extend visibility into the cloud service for hosting databases. From CPU utilization to read/write latency, access detailed metrics to understand how databases on Amazon RDS perform. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy digium Switchvox Softphone Key features: Switchvox Softphone 3.0 uses the latest iOS technologies to improve battery life performance, allow for more accurate notifications and alerts and enable one-touch call answering to enhance the mobile calling experience. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy harmonie harmon.ie Information Governance with SharePoint Key features: harmon.ie now gives organizations an easy way to properly manage important emails and documents as business records in SharePoint without asking employees to complicate their daily routine. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy cybergrx CyberGRX Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Maturity Grader Key features: Using the TPCRM Maturity Grader, organizations can take a quick five-minute, 11-question quiz and instantly learn where they stack up against other organizations in regards to analyzing, assessing, mitigating and monitoring third-party cyber risk. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Infoblox Infoblox ActiveTrust Cloud Key features: Delivered as a service, ActiveTrust Cloud provides visibility into infected and compromised devices on or off the premises, prevents DNS-based data exfiltration, and automatically stops device communications with command-and-control servers to prevent redirecting traffic to malicious sites. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy jabra Jabra Contact Center Agent App Key features: The Jabra Contact Center Agent App for systems running on the Cisco Finesse servers improves call center agents’ work efficiency by allowing agents to control frequently used call features directly from their headset. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy ncp Secure Enterprise VPN Server 11.0 Key features: offers accelerated performance and scalability as it is capable of supporting a high number of concurrent VPN connections. To mitigate potential damages of external attacks, security technologies for Linux Servers are comprised of privilege separation, restricted user rights, integrity protection, and IKEv2 signature authentication with RSA-PSS-padding. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy nsfocus NSFOCUS Web Application Security Key Feature - combines Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology to prevent attacks and protect web applications, with proactive vulnerability assessment via its Web Vulnerability Scanning System (WVSS) and real-time global threat intelligence. The WAF and WVSS products are available separately and offered as an integrated system, working together to continuously identify application vulnerabilities, and implement protections in real-time. Each product can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy platform9 Platform9 Managed Kubernetes Key features: This is the industry's first infrastructure-agnostic, SaaS-managed offering. Unlike legacy software distribution models, Managed Kubernetes is deployed and managed entirely as a SaaS solution, across on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy silverline Silverline WAF Express Key features: A preconfigured, self-service web application firewall built on F5’s cloud-based Silverline platform that enables rapid deployment of expertly maintained policies across hybrid environments to protect apps. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy sndrblock sndrBlock Key features: sndrBlock is a file-sharing and communication assistant that caches cloud uploads and downloads. It gives full control over files after they are shared and protects files and communication with end-to-end encryption. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy pure storage FlashBlade Key features: FlashBlade is an all-flash high-performance system that unlocks the value of data for unstructured workloads in analytics, data science, big data, machine learning, genomics, life sciences, gaming, media and entertainment. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy sophos Sophos Phish Threat Key features: Sophos Phish Threat is an advanced phishing attack simulator and training solution that is fully integrated with the company’s cloud-based security management platform, Sophos central. The tool helps IT organizations combat low security awareness among end-users. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy surfwatch SurfWatch Threat Analyst Key features: automatically collects, monitors and tracks threats from a wide range of open and dark web sources, and helps organizations link the impact of cyber activity to key aspects of their business. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy watchguard WatchGuard Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Key features: Threat Detection and Response correlates security threat data from an organization's UTM appliances and endpoints, pinpoints malicious behaviors using heuristics and threat intelligence and scores them by risk and severity. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy tech democracy Intellicta Risk Assurance Platform Key features - In a single dashboard, the Intellicta risk assurance platform presents situational awareness for the overall cyber risk posture across the enterprise, including a quantified risk score and financial exposure. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy wti 8-Port Dual GigE Console Server Key features: Secure OOB access to console port command functions on up to eight remote devices. Features dual 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports, eight RJ-45 serial console ports, plus dual 100-240V AC power inlets. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy xirrus Xirrus MSP CommandCenter Dashboard Pricing: Free with XMS-Cloud subscription ($55/radio per 12 months)Key features: The MSP CommandCenter Dashboard and new APIs provides MSPs with a simple, intuitive method to monitor and integrate thousands of Xirrus Wi-Fi customer locations, for fast problem identification and operational triage – ultimately minimizing cost and downtime. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy yespath Account Rooms Key features: YesPath, the account engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, launched Account Rooms to bring AI-powered collaboration to enterprise selling. The new product provides smart recommendations to help buyers and sellers reach decisions with fewer meetings. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy fluke Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer Key features: The Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer is the first field tester independently certified and endorsed to meet all the requirements for the Category 8 field testing standard. The Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer has been confirmed by Intertek to meet the ANSI/TIA-1152-A Level 2G requirements for measurement accuracy. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy f5 Herculon DDoS Hybrid Defender Key features: A dedicated, on-premises appliance that, combined with native, cloud-based scrubbing services, delivers a comprehensive DDoS threat solution with improved mitigation time and flexible deployment. More info. Additional Resources Research/InfographicSponsored Communicate Simply. Migrate Confidently. White Paper CISSP Planning Kit: Your Guide to CISSP Certification and Beyond