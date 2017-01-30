New products of the week 1.30.17

NSFOCUS Web Application Security

Key Feature - combines Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology to prevent attacks and protect web applications, with proactive vulnerability assessment via its Web Vulnerability Scanning System (WVSS) and real-time global threat intelligence. The WAF and WVSS products are available separately and offered as an integrated system, working together to continuously identify application vulnerabilities, and implement protections in real-time. Each product can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud. More info.