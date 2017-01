Step-by-step interviews guide you through a customized experience relevant to your tax situation. Everything you need to prepare your federal and state taxes in one complete program. The PC download is available on Amazon now for 33% off its retail price. Mac version available for the sale price as well. See the popular tax software now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.