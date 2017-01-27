Microsoft gets unexpected bump in Windows revenue

But OS sales gain can't stop More Personal Computing group's third straight decline

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

The Microsoft logo on the outside of a building.
Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
More good reads

Microsoft yesterday said revenue during the December quarter for its More Personal Computing (MPC) group, which includes Windows and the Surface hardware portfolio, was down 5% -- the third straight quarter of year-over-year declines and the sixth shrinkage in the last seven earnings periods.

But Windows revenue was up 3% to approximately $5.1 billion, or about 43% of the group's total.

"This quarter, we saw growth across Windows broadly," said CEO Satya Nadella in a Thursday call with Wall Street.

The part of Windows revenue generated by sales of licenses to device makers -- the bulk of OS income -- was up 5%, a turn-about from the previous quarter when operating system sales were flat, and an even larger climb from a 5% contraction of a year ago.

Amy Hood, Microsoft's CFO, delved into the details. "Our OEM business grew 5% this quarter," she said, referring to license sales to original equipment manufacturers like Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard, Dell and others. The two buckets in total OEM sales -- "pro" and "non-pro," with the latter a synonym for "consumer" -- increased by 6% and 5%, respectively. In the year-ago quarter, the two had declined by 6% and 3%.

Hood also cited growth in the commercial and cloud-based components of Windows' revenue; those categories covered corporate payments for Software Assurance, the annuity-like program that gives businesses upgrade rights, and for subscriptions to Windows 10 Enterprise.

She said that the pro segment of OEM sales grew "better than we anticipated," and credited an "improving commercial PC market and enterprise demand for Windows 10." The OEM sales gain beat the personal computer industry's average. Research firm IDC, for example, pegged global PC shipments during the December quarter at 70.2 million, down 1.5% from the year prior.

Both Nadella and Hood called out growth in sales of premium PCs -- the higher-priced, often specialized systems -- as one of the reasons for the better-than-industry numbers for Windows OEM revenue.

Windows' gains did catch Microsoft by surprise. Three months ago, when Hood laid out the company's expectations for the December quarter, she saw no near-term recovery in Windows' fortunes. "We expect our OEM business and the underlying PC market to be closely aligned," Hood predicted in October.

Although Windows revenue grew, its contribution wasn't enough to stymie a decline in the MPC group.

MPC, one of Microsoft's three product-based financial reporting segments, booked revenue of $11.8 billion, down 5% from last year's $12.5 billion. As in the past, most of the blame was laid on Microsoft's nearly-dead phone business, which tanked in the December quarter, falling 81%, or $878 million, compared to the same period in 2015.

The Surface line, now Microsoft's biggest money maker in MPC's device subgroup, was down 2% from the final quarter of 2015. While the fourth quarter has historically been big for Surface, Microsoft had no new models to pitch in 2016 other than the high-priced, in-short-supply Surface Studio.

On the plus side, abandoning the smartphone market and phasing out sales of the less lucrative Surface Pro 3 boosted the MPC operating income, a measure of profit. For the December quarter, MPC's operating income was $2.5 billion, an explosive 33% gain over the same quarter in 2015.

December's operating system growth was the second straight quarter of double-digit increase, coming after the September quarter's 26%. That period's operating system boost was also attributed to the demise of Microsoft's low-margin phone business.

mpc q416 2 Microsoft

The More Personal Computing division's revenue slid 5% in the December quarter, but operating income -- a measure of profit -- jumped by 33%. Microsoft credited the operating income increase to the decision to dump smartphones.

This story, "Microsoft gets unexpected bump in Windows revenue" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
razer ultrabook steam
15 obscure Steam features that can power up your PC gaming

Steam can do a whole lot more than let you buy and play games. Buckle up and get ready to dive deep...

artificial intelligence public domain
Want to be a software developer? Time to learn AI and data science

Data science skills will become more important for coding as software is 'trained' via AI

Block Island Wind Farm
N.Y. okays largest U.S. offshore wind farm off Long Island

The South Fork Wind Farm will be the second offshore wind farm in America -- and the largest, with 90...

Resources
test taking public domain
Skills certification coming for Node.js developers

The Node.js Foundation is creating a Certified Developer program to help companies and developers gauge...

tax software
33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert

Step-by-step interviews guide you through a customized experience relevant to your tax situation....

security hacker privacy
Five arrested for hacking into ATMs and stealing $3.2 million

Law enforcement authorities from Europe and Asia have dismantled a cybercriminal group that specialized...