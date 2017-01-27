The world's largest solar farm contains 2.5 million solar modules

It took only eight months to build and cost $679 million

solar farm
Credit: Adani
With the construction of the world's biggest solar farm, India is taking a step toward its goal of generating 40 percent of its power using non-fossil fuels by 2030.

The farm, located in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, spans 2,500 acres. That's the size of 60 Taj Mahals. The project was funded by the Adani Group and cost $679 million. It can produce 648 megawatts of electricity. The world's second-largest solar farm, in California, produces 550 megawatts. 

"We have a deep commitment to nation-building. We plan to produce 11,000 MW of solar energy in the next five years, putting India on the global map of renewable energy," said Guatam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. 

By 2022, the country hopes to power 60 million homes with the sun's rays. 

