Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad stuff, then remove it from your system

|

Columnist, InfoWorld |

Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free
Credit: Thinkstock
More good reads

No single antimalware engine can keep up with all the malware out there. But how about 57 of 'em?

In this video, you'll learn how to download and run Windows Sysinternals Process Explorer to test all currently running executables on your Windows system against VirusTotal's 57 antivirus engines, which together offer the best accuracy you can ever get (with a small percentage of false positives that are pretty easy to spot).

Neither the Sysinternals Process Explorer software nor the VirusTotal service costs a cent. The whole setup process will take you about five minutes, and the scan, which you can execute any time you like, takes less than a minute. Only malware in memory will be detected, but if you're infected, very likely that malicious process will be running -- and this easy method will sniff it out.

Now that you've found malware, how can you get rid of it?

Your best bet is to reformat, reset, or recover your PC to be absolutely sure you have eradicated the malware. But if you don't want to go that far, you have other options: antivirus software, sysinternal functions, and even the trusty reboot/rescan. Here's a walkthrough of each option.

This story, "Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

An InfoWorld security columnist since 2005, Roger Grimes holds more than 40 computer certifications and has authored eight books on computer security.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
razer ultrabook steam
15 obscure Steam features that can power up your PC gaming

Steam can do a whole lot more than let you buy and play games. Buckle up and get ready to dive deep...

SmartLink Ford
Ford device lets older cars connect to smartphones, become Wi-Fi hotspots

Ford’s new SmartLink system includes a 4G LTE-enabled OBD II plug-in device and a companion App and Web...

The Microsoft logo on the outside of a building.
Microsoft gets unexpected bump in Windows revenue

Microsoft said Windows revenue during the December quarter rose 3%, driven by sales of licenses to...

Resources
chromelogo
Google open-sources Chrome browser for iOS

Complications involving the required tie-in to Apple’s WebKit engine had prevented the move in the past

illustration of arm holding a serving tray
Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net

The package provides tools and scripting supported, but Python does not become a first-class CLR...

trump thoughful
5 tech battles facing Trump

Major battles loom between the tech industry and the Trump administration over issues including...