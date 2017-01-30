Facebook tries to revamp password recovery by supplanting email

Facebook has released an open source password recovery protocol meant for use with third-party sites

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Facebook
Credit: Michael Kan
More good reads

Forgot your password? Well, Facebook wants to help you recover your internet account.

The company is releasing an open source protocol that will let third-party sites recover user accounts through Facebook.

Typically, when people forget their password to a site, they’re forced to answer a security question or send a password reset request to their email. But these methods of account recovery can be vulnerable to hacking, said Facebook security engineer Brad Hill.

He recalled a time when he was granted permission to break into an online bank account. To do so, he took advantage of the password reset questions.

“It asked me what my favorite color was, and it let me guess as many times as I wanted,” he said Monday, during a presentation at the USENIX Enigma 2017 security conference.

Most other account recovery methods rely on sending a message to a user’s email address. But many people fail to properly secure their email accounts with strong passwords or two-factor authentication -- and if there’s ever a breach, a hacker can reset passwords to the user’s other third-party accounts, Hill said.

Facebook is proposing it become another option for account recovery.

dsc05509 Michael Kan

Facebook security engineer Brad Hill.

Essentially, users would be able to link their Facebook account to a third-party site, and if password recovery is ever needed, they could do so through the social networking site, Hill said.

Facebook’s protocol works in the web browser over HTTPS and requires no plugins. GitHub, an online repository for open source projects, is the first to adopt it. On Tuesday, it’ll start using Facebook, as part of a two-factor method, to recover accounts on the site.

The thought of centralizing all password recovery with Facebook might alarm some people. But Hill stressed that the protocol isn't exclusive to the social networking service.

"I hope you do trust Facebook, but first of all, we're opening up this protocol," Hill said. “You’ll be able to choose the accounts you trust, not just Facebook, to do secure recovery."

The hope is to create a “diverse ecosystem,” where any site can rely on multiple trusted sources for account recovery, Hill said.

He compared the protocol to OAuth, an open standard that lets third-party applications access services like a user’s account, without the risk of handling sensitive password information.

Facebook is hoping to attract other early adopters. The company has released the protocol on GitHub.  

Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
razer ultrabook steam
15 obscure Steam features that can power up your PC gaming

Steam can do a whole lot more than let you buy and play games. Buckle up and get ready to dive deep...

server room
Booted up in 1993, this server still runs -- but not for much longer

Phil Hogan, an IT application architect, estimates that close to 80 percent of the system is...

Block Island Wind Farm
N.Y. okays largest U.S. offshore wind farm off Long Island

The South Fork Wind Farm will be the second offshore wind farm in America -- and the largest, with 90...

Resources
Dropbox
Dropbo highlights productivity enhancements in rollout of new services

Dropbox kicked off its 2017 product launches with a pair of major announcements Monday aimed at...

Raspberry Pi 3 and Android Things
Google strengthens Android relationship with Intel in IoT

Intel may have cut ties with Android on smartphones and tablets, but the company's partnership with...

Digital Key encryption
Ransomware disrupts Washington DC's CCTV system

Around 70 percent of police cameras in Washington D.C. were reportedly unable to record footage for...