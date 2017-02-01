Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net

The package provides tools and scripting supported, but Python does not become a first-class CLR language

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net
Credit: Thinkstock
More good reads

The Pythonnet package gives Python developers interoperability between Microsoft's .Net Common Language Runtime and the CPython implementation of the language.

Also known as Python for .Net, the package lets developers script .Net applications or build entire applications in Python, using .Net services and components built in any language targeting the CLR. It also provides an application scripting tool and enables Python code to be embedded into a .Net application. But there are limitations.

"Note that this package does not implement Python as a first-class CLR language -- it does not produce managed code (IL) from Python code," the GitHub description notes. "Rather, it is an integration of the CPython engine with the .Net or Mono runtime."

Developers thus can use CLR services and existing Python code and C-based extensions while still having native execution speeds for Python code. The Pythonnet team is working on CLR support and want to have Pythonnet work as it would be expected in Python except for cases that are .Net-specific, in which case the intent is to work as developers would expect in C#.

On Windows, Pythonnet supports version 4.0 of the .Net CLR, and it works with Mono, the open source, cross-platform .Net framework, Linux, and MacOS. For a pure managed-code implementation of Python, Pythonnet builders recommend IronPython, an open source version of Python integrated with the .Net Framework.

Pythonnet is another example of the growing popularity of Python, which has seen a boost with its usage in artificial intelligence applications and has been lauded for ease of use. Google, with its recent Grumpy project, began bridging Python to the search giant's own Go language.

This story, "Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
razer ultrabook steam
15 obscure Steam features that can power up your PC gaming

Steam can do a whole lot more than let you buy and play games. Buckle up and get ready to dive deep...

SmartLink Ford
Ford device lets older cars connect to smartphones, become Wi-Fi hotspots

Ford’s new SmartLink system includes a 4G LTE-enabled OBD II plug-in device and a companion App and Web...

The Microsoft logo on the outside of a building.
Microsoft gets unexpected bump in Windows revenue

Microsoft said Windows revenue during the December quarter rose 3%, driven by sales of licenses to...

Resources
chromelogo
Google open-sources Chrome browser for iOS

Complications involving the required tie-in to Apple’s WebKit engine had prevented the move in the past

03 shipping malware
Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad...

trump thoughful
5 tech battles facing Trump

Major battles loom between the tech industry and the Trump administration over issues including...