SAP adds new enterprise information management

Aiming to help organizations better manage, govern and strategically use and control their data assets, SAP has updated its EIM portfolio.

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

20160224 stock mwc sap booth sign 100647700 orig
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More good reads

SAP yesterday renewed its enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio with a series of updates aimed at helping organizations better manage, govern and strategically use and control their data assets.

"By effectively managing enterprise data to deliver trusted, complete and relevant information, organizations can ensure data is always actionable to gain business insight and drive innovation," says Philip On, vice president of Product Marketing at SAP.

The additions to the EIM portfolio are intended to provide customers with enhanced support and connectivity for big data sources, improved data stewardship and metadata management capabilities and a pay-as-you-go cloud data quality service, he adds.

The updates to the EIM portfolio include the following features:

  • SAP Data Services. Providing extended support and connectivity for integrating and loading large and diverse data types, SAP Data Services includes a data extraction capability for fast data transfer from Google BigQuery to data processing systems like Hadoop, SAP HANA Vora, SAP IQ, SAP HANA and other cloud storage. Other enhancements include optimizing data extraction from a HIVE table using Spark and new connectivity support for Amazon Redshift and Apache Cassandra.
  • SAP Information Steward. The latest version helps speed data resolution issues with better usability, policy and workflow processes. You can immediately view and share data quality scorecards across devices without having to log into the application. You can also more easily access information policies while viewing rules, scorecards, metadata and terms to immediately verify compliance. New information policy web services allow policies outside of the application to be viewed anywhere such as corporate portals. Finally, new and enhanced metadata management capabilities provide data stewards and IT users a way to quickly search metadata and conduct more meaningful metadata discovery.
  • SAP Agile Data Preparation. To improve collaboration capabilities between business users and data stewards, SAP Agile Data Preparation focuses on the bridge between agile business data mash-ups and central corporate governance. It allows you to share, export and import rules between different worksheets or between different data domains. The rules are shared through a central and managed repository as well as through the capability to import or export the rules using flat files. New data remediation capabilities were added allowing you to change the values of a given cell by just double clicking it, add a new column and populate with relevant data values, or add or remove records in a single action.
  • SAP HANA smart data integration and smart data quality. The latest release of the SAP HANA platform features new performance and connectivity functionality to deliver faster, more robust real-time replication, bulk/batch data movement, data virtualization and data quality through one common user interface.
  • SAP Data Quality Management microservices. This new cloud-based offering is available as a beta on SAP HANA Cloud Platform, developer edition. It's a pay-as-you-go cloud-based service that ensures clean data by providing data validation and enrichment for addresses and geocodes within any application or environment.

"As organizations are moving to the cloud and digital business, the data foundation is so important," On says. "It's not just having the data, but having the right data. We want to give them a suite of solutions that truly allow them to deliver information excellence from the beginning to the end."

On says SAP Data Quality Management microservices will be available later in the first quarter. The other offerings are all immediately available.

This story, "SAP adds new enterprise information management" was originally published by CIO.

Related:

Thor Olavsrud covers IT security, big data, open source technology, Microsoft tools and servers for CIO.com.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
razer ultrabook steam
15 obscure Steam features that can power up your PC gaming

Steam can do a whole lot more than let you buy and play games. Buckle up and get ready to dive deep...

Block Island Wind Farm
N.Y. approves largest U.S. offshore wind farm off Long Island

The South Fork Wind Farm will be the second offshore wind farm in America, and the largest, with 90...

SmartLink Ford
Ford device lets older cars connect to smartphones, become Wi-Fi hotspots

Ford’s new SmartLink system includes a 4G LTE-enabled OBD II plug-in device and a companion App and Web...

Resources
netgear r8500 AC5300 Nighthawk X8
Easy-to-exploit authentication bypass flaw puts Netgear routers at risk

It has taken Netgear over half-a-year to identify router models vulnerable to a serious authentication...

androud nougat 7.0 on nexus 6p
Google pushes out 7.1.2 beta, but Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 won't get it

Google ends support for 2014 Nexus devices with latest Nougat beta.

3127835
Trump to sign cybersecurity order calling for government-wide review

President Donald Trump is due to sign an executive order Tuesday that gives each cabinet official more...