6 things software vendors need to know about HIPAA compliance

Many people are loosely familiar with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and usually associate it with hospitals, clinics and health insurance companies. However, it can be less clear how HIPAA compliance standards apply to countless other software vendors, SaaS providers that work with healthcare-related businesses or handle protected health information (PHI). In recent months, the Office for Civil Rights has been coming down hard on HIPAA violators, doling out some of the large fines – upwards of $5 million. So in order to ensure your business is protected and to maintain your brand reputation, it is vital to know the ins and outs of HIPAA compliance. With this in mind, Dizzion provides suggestions for ways vendors can maintain HIPAA compliance while still focusing on their primary business objectives.