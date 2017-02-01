Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off LOGITECH G430 Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

gaming headphones
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Powered by advanced Dolby technology, these 7.1 surround sound headphones position you in the center of an immersive 360-degree sound field. They let you hear every detail in every direction, just as the game developer intended. Enemy fire. Sirens. Your opponent’s footsteps. When you hear what you can’t see, you win. The headset averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 2,400 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $45.75 has been reduced to $39.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "13% off LOGITECH G430 Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • LOGITECH G430 DTS Headphone: X and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset (981-000536)

    $39.99 MSRP $45.75
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

The Microsoft logo on the outside of a building.
Microsoft gets unexpected bump in Windows revenue

Microsoft said Windows revenue during the December quarter rose 3%, driven by sales of licenses to...

test taking public domain
Skills certification coming for Node.js developers

The Node.js Foundation is creating a Certified Developer program to help companies and developers gauge...

Resources
lg g6 teaser
Everything we think we know about the LG G6

Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and rumors are flying about LG's next flagship....

spam email
GitLab database goes out after spam attack

Approximately six hours of data, including issues, merge requests, users, comments, and snippets, will...

Samsung's Gear S3 Frontier
Samsung's Tizen 4.0 OS is in development and due out in September

A new version of Samsung's Tizen operating system, version 4.0, is now under development, and a final...