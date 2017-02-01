The road ahead is paved with car communication

New software allows autonomous cars and those driven by humans to coexist on today's roads

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1170405
Credit: Martyn Williams
More good reads

Autonomous cars are here, but are we ready for them? As with any new technology, it'll take some time for society to let go of the wheel and settle into the passenger seat. But researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed an algorithm that may make this process a little smoother. 

The idea is that all vehicles on the road, autonomous or not, will communicate with one another via WiFi. In addition, every car will be outfitted with sensors such as lasers, video cameras, and GPS. 

Essentially, cars will cooperate to gather contextual information, but will be able to independently adjust their speed and position to keep traffic traveling.

The development of the algorithm is part of a larger effort known as the European AutoNet2030, which aims to establish "networked automated" driving on the roads by 2030. 

Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

botched launches main
10 most botched Android device launches ever

Hindsight is 20/20, but these launches were screwed up badly.

iphone 10
Ahead of Apple earnings, analysts focus on next iPhone

While Wall Street waits for Apple's earnings report on Tuesday, industry analysts are already pondering...

Resources
harley davidson livewire june 19 2014
Trump to meet with execs from Harley-Davidson, which outsourced IT

President Trump is schedule to meet Thursday with executives from Harley-Davidson, which has shifted IT...

Google
Gmail will push users further away for XP and Vista

Google quietly announced Tuesday that Gmail will stop supporting older versions of its Chrome browser,...

dsc05664
WhatsApp reduces spam, despite end-to-end encryption

Can a spam filter work even without reading the content of your messages? WhatsApp thinks so. Since...