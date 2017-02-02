WordPress silently fixes dangerous code injection vulnerability

The flaw could allow unauthenticated users to modify any post or page in a WordPress site

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

WordPress notified security companies and hosting firms before publicly disclosing a serious flaw.
Credit: Alexander Gounder/Pixabay
More good reads

Developers of the widely used WordPress content management system released an update last week, but intentionally delayed announcing that the patch addressed a severe vulnerability.

WordPress version 4.7.2 was released on January 26 as a security update, but the accompanying release notes only mentioned fixes for three moderate risk vulnerabilities, one of which did not even affect the platform's core code.

On Wednesday, a week later, the WordPress security team disclosed that a fourth vulnerability, much more serious than the others, was also patched in version 4.7.2.

The vulnerability was discovered by researchers from web security firm Sucuri and was reported privately to the WordPress team on January 20. It's located in the platform's REST API (application programming interface) and allows unauthenticated attackers to modify the content of any post or page within a WordPress site.

"We believe transparency is in the public’s best interest," WordPress core developer Aaron Campbell said in a blog post Wednesday. "It is our stance that security issues should always be disclosed. In this case, we intentionally delayed disclosing this issue by one week to ensure the safety of millions of additional WordPress sites."

According to Campbell, after learning about the flaw, the WordPress developers reached out to security companies that maintain popular web application firewalls (WAFs) so they can deploy protection rules against possible exploits. They then contacted large WordPress hosting companies and advised them on how to implement protections for their customers before an official patch was released.

The vulnerability only affects WordPress 4.7 and 4.7.1, where the REST API is enabled by default. Older versions are not affected, even if they have the REST API plug-in.

"We’d also like to thank the WAFs and hosts who worked closely with us to add additional protections and monitored their systems for attempts to use this exploit in the wild," Campbell said. "As of today, to our knowledge, there have been no attempts to exploit this vulnerability in the wild."

While that's good news, it doesn't mean that attackers won't start exploiting this vulnerability now that the information is out. WordPress is the most popular website building platform, which makes it a very attractive target for hackers.

Webmasters should make sure that they update their WordPress sites to version 4.7.2 as soon as possible if they haven't done it yet.

Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

botched launches main
10 most botched Android device launches ever

Hindsight is 20/20, but these launches were screwed up badly.

microsoft office 365 logo
New Office 365 subscriptions for consumers plunged 62% in 2016

Microsoft said subscriptions to Office 365 had hit nearly 25 million, but additions to the software...

Resources
dsc05664
New WhatsApp beta feature looks to eliminate the pain of embarrassing texts

Twitter users spots an experimental WhatsApp feature that lets you edit or kill messages after they've...

20151005 cisco hq sign 100620823 orig
Cisco patches critical flaw in Prime Home device management server

Cisco Systems has fixed a critical vulnerability that could allow hackers to take over servers used by...

outlook ios add ins
Outlook for iOS speeds up work with third-party add ins

Users of Microsoft's Outlook app for iPhone and iPad can now get work done quicker using third-party...