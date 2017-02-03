Online card fraud up as thieves avoid more secure chip cards for in-store payments

Increasing use of biometrics may help protect online payments

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

credit card fraud
Credit: CafeCredit / flickr
More good reads

One unfortunate side effect from the use of chip cards for in-store purchases has been an increase in online credit-card fraud.

Hackers have taken the path of least resistance, moving from in-store fraud to e-commerce fraud, according to security experts.

Deterred by the security capabilities of chip cards for in-store payments, thieves have resorted to stealing credit-card numbers and passwords or opening new accounts with false credentials to use in making online payments for purchases, according to recent studies. Botnets also comprise some of the biggest increases in online card fraud.

Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

harley davidson livewire june 19 2014
Trump to meet with execs from Harley-Davidson, which outsourced IT

President Trump is schedule to meet Thursday with executives from Harley-Davidson, which has shifted IT...

browsers
Microsoft's browsers return to losing habits, fall to 25% share

Microsoft's browsers in January relapsed into bad habits, losing significant usage share to end the...

Resources
H-1B visa passport
Trump at risk of 'letting down American workers,' says IEEE-USA

The H-1B lottery will be held on April 1, so if he's going to act it needs to be soon.

QuantX chips
Intel's Optane faces threat as Micron chases future QuantX tech

Intel made waves at CES with Optane, a new class of memory and storage that will supercharge PCs and...

hyper drive light speed fast speeding
Microsoft helps Windows 10 support large Git repos

The Git Virtual File System in Windows 10 and Visual Studio can cut cloning time from 12 hours down to...