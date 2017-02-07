Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels -- oxymoron or coming energy wave?

And it's time to check back in on VR and AR -- after last year's hype, is there hope for a breakout anytime soon?

|

Executive Editor, News & Strategy, Computerworld |

Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels, a VR update -- and Tom Brady?   (16:51)
More for you to like:
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?' Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in... (11:21)
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017 Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills...
Mingis on Tech: From superfast SSDs to Bluetooth locks and solar shingles Mingis on Tech: From superfast...
Mingis on Tech: Guns get smart, Sony does VR Mingis on Tech: Guns get smart,...
Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To iPhone 7 or not? Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To...
Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters with a virtual reality twist Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters...
Our tech trio takes a look at the latest in solar tech -- panels being installed on water -- checks in on the state of VR and offers kudos to the new Super Bowl champs.
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels, a VR update -- and Tom Brady? (16:51)
More good reads

Have you ever seen a solar panel float? Probably not yet. But that's one of the ways solar tech is advancing, as companies hoping to collect the sun's rays find ever more esoteric places for photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Computerworld Senior Reporter Lucas Mearian has the latest on "floating solar," as the emerging energy tech is called. Why floating?

With space limited in some parts of the world -- and real estate getting pricey -- companies are looking to install PV panels on lakes, canals, bays and perhaps some day even out on the ocean. (Cue the Jaws theme music and/or an image of Namu the killer whale breaching in just the wrong place.)

What could go wrong?

That said, the trend is gaining ground in places like China, the UK and Japan. (The world's largest floating solar panel farm is currently the Yamakura Dam reservoir in Japan. Completed in 2016, it has a generating capacity of 13.7MW and can power more than 5,000 households.)

From there, Computerworld Executive News Editor Ken Mingis turns the conversation over to Multimedia Editor Keith Shaw for an update on the state of virtual and augmented reality. Both were hyped a lot in 2016 and then...not much happened. Yes, there was that VR-augmented rollercoaster -- leading to questions about the need for virtual barf bags -- but the question remains: Is there a real-world use for VR or is it destined to wind up like 3D TVs -- a nifty bit of technology that never really finds a place in the world.

One possibility? Immersive movies, like the ones Shaw has checked out on the Royole Moon 3D Virtual Mobile Theater. His verdict: The Moon mobile theater is cool, but the headpiece isn't always comfortable to wear. 

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all episodes) below.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels -- oxymoron or coming energy wave?" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

H-1B visa passport
Trump at risk of 'letting down American workers,' says IEEE-USA

The H-1B lottery will be held on April 1, so if he's going to act it needs to be soon.

Resources
typewriter typescript
TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript

Due this month, the upgrade also adds object type and removes restrictions on classes

python hidden gems 14
Hidden gems: 14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

prysm enterprise collaboration
Cisco faces a tougher collaboration rival in updated Prysm

Collaboration has come a long way. Cisco Systems made a splash last month with the Spark Board, a...