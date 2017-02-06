Lenovo's ThinkPad P71 will work with HTC, Oculus VR headsets

Lenovo's 17-inch ThinkPad P71 will ship in April, with prices starting at $1,849

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

thinkpad p71 hero shot manufacturing 0005
Credit: Lenovo
More good reads

Lenovo's ThinkPad P71 is one superfast laptop that can work with HTC's Vive and the Oculus Rift VR headsets.

It's technically a workstation and is targeted at professionals creating VR content, editing movies, or running engineering applications. Headsets are needed to create VR content.

The laptop, which weighs 3.4 kilograms, has a 17-inch screen and is equipped with Intel's latest Xeon E3-v6 mobile chips, based on the Kaby Lake architecture. It can be configured with an Nvidia mobile Quadro GPU like the P5000M, which aid in the content creation and virtual reality experiences.

The laptop will be available in April, starting at US$1,849. The laptop by default comes with an HD screen but can be configured with a 4K screen. It also supports a Thunderbolt 3 slot.

It supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2TB of storage via four slots. It also has a USB 3.0 port, Mini-DispayPort 1.2 slot, HDMI 1.4, and Gigabit Ethernet slots. 

The ThinkPad P51 is similar to the P71 with a 15-inch screen, but it isn't VR ready. The P51's price will start at $1,399, and it will ship in April.

Lenovo also introduced the ThinkPad P51s, which has a 15-inch screen and will run on Intel's 7th Generation Core processors based on Kaby Lake, a step down in performance compared to Xeon. It has Thunderbolt 3 technology, and it can be configured with a Quadro GPU and a 4K screen. It will ship in March starting at $1,049.

Related:
ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

H-1B visa passport
Trump at risk of 'letting down American workers,' says IEEE-USA

The H-1B lottery will be held on April 1, so if he's going to act it needs to be soon.

Resources
qkn15mac 2d 100648502 orig
Quicken shifts to software subscription model

Quicken in January moved to a software-by-subscription model for Canadian customers, and may do the...

Artik 1020 developer kit
Samsung scraps a Raspberry Pi 3 competitor, shrinks Artik line

Samsung has scrapped its Raspberry Pi 3 competitor called Artik 10 as it moves to create smaller and...

launchxl cc2640r2 launchxl cc2640r2
You can now make smart gadgets and IoT devices that use Bluetooth 5

In a few months, Bluetooth 5 will finally arrive in smartphones and tablets. But you can already test...