60% off YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, 6-piece - Deal Alert

cable management
Twisted, tangled cords and wires are an eyesore. Organize your space with this simple 6-piece cable management system that works for power cords, charging cables, USB cords, phone chargers, audio cables, headphones, or any other wire up to 1/4-inch diameter. The cord organizers are made of a soft, flexibile material, will not damage your desk and cables, also you can remove it easily without damage or residue. The bundle includes four 5-channel clips (two black and two white), one single-slot clip and one double-slot clip as well. Its list price of $20 is discounted to $8. See it on Amazon.

This story, "60% off YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, 6-piece - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, Pack of 6

    $7.99 MSRP $20.00
    View
    on Amazon
