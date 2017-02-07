Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

phone call blocker
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Just hit the big red "block now" button and say goodbye to robocalls, telemarketer calls, solicitor calls, elections calls, junk faxes or anyone else you'd prefer not to hear from. This small and discreet gadget can also block international and private numbers, as well as full area codes. It has a 1,000 number/area code memory with 200 numbers pre-programmed. The popular gadget averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,350 people on Amazon (73% rate 5 stars -- read recent reviews here), where its original list price is reduced 43% to $79.99. See the discounted 1,200 number call-blocker on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • CPR Call Blocker V202 1200 Number Capacity Block Telemarketer Calls, Solicitor Calls, Junk Faxes

    $79.99 MSRP $139.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

H-1B visa passport
Trump at risk of 'letting down American workers,' says IEEE-USA

The H-1B lottery will be held on April 1, so if he's going to act it needs to be soon.

Resources
lg g6 teaser
Everything we think we know about the LG G6

Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and rumors are flying about LG's next flagship....

logitech g602 gaming mouse
50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal

With up to 250 hours of battery life, G602 redefines the laws of wireless gaming. From the pinpoint...

cable management
60% off YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, 6-piece - Deal Alert

Twisted, tangled cords and wires are an eyesore. Organize your space with this simple 6-piece cable...