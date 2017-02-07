Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech g602 gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

With up to 250 hours of battery life, G602 redefines the laws of wireless gaming. From the pinpoint accuracy of the exclusive Delta Zero sensor technology to the extra high durability primary switches, you can count on G602 to dominate boss after boss.  

The Logitech G602 gaming mouse averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced to $39.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life

    $39.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

H-1B visa passport
Trump at risk of 'letting down American workers,' says IEEE-USA

The H-1B lottery will be held on April 1, so if he's going to act it needs to be soon.

Resources
cable management
60% off YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, 6-piece - Deal Alert

Twisted, tangled cords and wires are an eyesore. Organize your space with this simple 6-piece cable...

ransomware data laptop
Ransomware soars in 2016, while malware declines

A global cyberthreat report found that 2016 was a mixed bag: malware was down slightly, but ransomware...

ransomware locked computer stock image cropped
Criminals release fewer new types of malware last year, double down on

Cybercriminals have been producing fewer new kinds of malware last year -- but that's because they're...