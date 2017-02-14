The 12 worst Android phone gimmicks once hailed as 'innovations'

Motorola Skip

The original Moto X debuted some cool features like Moto Display and Moto Voice. Most of the features Motorola added to Android made a lot of sense. The Motorola Skip was not one of them.

The Skip was a small magnetic clip with a non-writable NFC tag in it. After associating it with your phone, you could unlock the screen by tapping it. The idea was you’d clip it on your pocket or bag, and drag the phone across it when taking it out. The main problem: it was not fast. You had to leave the phone touching the Skip for a second or two for it to work, eliminating any benefit it offered. Motorola didn’t sell many of them. Eventually, it started dropping free Skips into unrelated orders. You can do the same thing now with Smart Lock, but it’s still not very popular.