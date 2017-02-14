The 12 worst Android phone gimmicks once hailed as 'innovations'

Nextbit started as a cloud services company, then it decided to make its own smartphone called the Robin. The software was based on the idea of smart cloud storage, which sounds very futuristic and all, but the future is not now. “Smart Storage” was designed to automatically offload your apps and photos to a private cloud drive when you ran low on space. When you wanted one of them, the data would be restored locally.
Unfortunately, it was buggy and annoying to manage all the apps on your phone. Sometimes things you wanted access to would end up in the cloud and not on your phone. If you had a poor connection, good luck opening your apps.