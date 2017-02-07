Flaw in Intel Atom chip could crash servers, networking gear

Intel is 'implementing and validating a minor silicon fix' to resolve the issue

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel Atom
Credit: Intel
More good reads

A flaw in an old Intel chip could crash servers and networking equipment, and the chipmaker is working to fix the issue.

The issue is in the Atom C2000 chips, which started shipping in 2013. The problem was first reported by The Register.

In January, Intel added an erratum to the Atom C2000 documentation, stating systems with the chip "may experience [an] inability to boot or may cease operation."

The chip is the last among Intel's line of short-lived low-power Atom chips for servers. It was used in microservers but also networking equipment from companies like Cisco, which has issued an advisory about a product defect related to a component degrading clock signals over time. A clock signal degrade hurts the ability of the chip to carry out tasks. The Atom issue is linked to Cisco's product defect.

Intel is trying to fix the issue but declined to comment on when it'll deliver an update.

"There's a board level workaround that we are sharing with customers now," an Intel spokesman said in an email. "Additionally, we are implementing and validating a minor silicon fix in a new product [update]."

The usual server refresh cycle is three to five years, but networking and storage equipment -- which the C2000 is targeted toward -- is often used for five to 10 years.

Companies using the chip should contact their field representative or system provider for updates.

Intel continuously finds flaws in its chips, and it fixes them over time. But one that may crash a system is serious and could put data at risk. Intel also had an issue with its Skylake chip that could freeze PCs under certain conditions when executing complex workloads.

The chipmaker has given up making Atom chips for servers, replacing them with the Xeon-D and Xeon-E3 chips. Intel is now dedicating Atom chips to drones, robots, gateways, smart devices, and internet of things products.

Related:
ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
BlackBerry
BlackBerry offers secure mobile communications platform for developers

BlackBerry announced a new line of business to provide developers with a secure, cloud-based, mobile...

Stephen Byrd NASCAR Race Management app demo
Now you can try Microsoft's supersized Surface Hub before buying

Microsoft's program allowing potential customers to try a Surface Hub for 30 days before buying it will...

penny pritzker vera jourova privacy shield
Irish court hears case challenging transatlantic data transfers

Max Schrems' 2013 complaint to the Irish data protection commissioner over Facebook's handling of his...