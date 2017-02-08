Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

jbl charge3
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing. Its high-capacity 6,000mAh battery provides 20 hours of playtime and can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button. Wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers to amplify the listening experience. The Charge 3 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,140 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $180 has been reduced to $123. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker

    $122.97 MSRP $150.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump reviews right of H-1B spouses to work

In 2014 President Obama signed a law allowing some H-1B spouses to work. That may now change again.

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

ryzen new
AMD reveals another edge for Ryzen vs. Intel's Skylake: It will be smaller

AMD's Ryzen stand out: It will be about 10 percent smaller than Intel's Skylake and have a quad-core...

Resources
Hasta la vista, Vista

Microsoft will end all support for Windows Vista in two months when it issues final patches on April 11.

allstate analytics primary2
Insurance spin-out rides API-driven strategy

Allstate’s Arity spin-out has embraced an analytics-based platform strategy similar to those used by...

accenture logo reinvent
Accenture wants to help businesses secure their blockchains

Accenture wants to help businesses use blockchain technologies more securely by locking away the...