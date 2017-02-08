Zingbox launhces IoT protection for business

Cloud service spots it when devices start doing things they shouldn’t

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

zingbox dashboard 2.8.17
Credit: Zingbox
More good reads

Zingbox, a cloud-based, internet-of-things security startup, is coming out with its first product that it says can tell good IoT behavior from bad and sends alerts when it finds activity outside the norm.

Called Guardian, the solution consists of a virtual appliance that gathers and processes network traffic data and sends it to the Zingbox cloud, where it is analyzed for anomalies. When they are found, it can send alerts to security staff or intervene automatically via integration with firewalls, says May Wang, a founder of the company and its CTO.

Zingbox’s cloud analyzes metadata that is gathered from mirror ports on switches and uses it to discover all of the IoT devices on the network, identify what class of device each is and even the make and model. Machine-learning algorithms in the cloud set a baseline for normal behavior for each device based on the data fed to it by the device but also based on data Zingbox has gathered from similar devices owned by other customers.

For example, a hospital might have a GE X-ray machine. The Guardian virtual appliance would gather metadata from that machine and the cloud engine would analyze its behavior. The analysis would also tap data Zingbox has gathered from other customers’ GE X-ray machines and from X-ray machines made by other manufacturers. All of this input is used to establish what is typical, acceptable behavior of the machine in question, Wang says.

The algorithm creates a white list of acceptable activity and uses it to catch the abnormal, and when it does, that triggers a response in the virtual appliance. The response can be an alert to a human security analyst or an automated response via firewalls, Wang says. Most customers choose to run the alerts by a person rather than let the platform block traffic automatically.

Guardian can integrate with firewalls made by Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and SonicWall through APIs to quarantine devices or shut down their network connections.

The platform can be used to do an IoT inventory. “Right now people don’t even know how many IoT devices they have,” Wang says.

Because the architecture is cloud based, Guardian can scale to accommodate large networks. Wang says it already supports 100,000 devices and can handle more. It delivers very few false positives, she says, because most of these devices have relatively fixed behaviors that occur in simple patterns.

Guardian is available now. Pricing is based on the number of devices being monitored and ranges from $10 to $60 per device per year, with the lower prices being charged for a high number of devices.

This story, "Zingbox launhces IoT protection for business" was originally published by Network World.

Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump reviews right of H-1B spouses to work

In 2014 President Obama signed a law allowing some H-1B spouses to work. That may now change again.

galaxys7edge 5
Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup: Here's everything we know so far

From a new digital assistant to a beefed-up camera, Samsung is angling for a major comeback in the new...

ladygagsuperbowldrones
Intel brought 300 drones to the Super Bowl

Intel showed off what its Shooting Star quadcopters can do when they played the role of backup dancers...

Resources
20160224 stock mwc massive iot sign
Low-power IoT networks go global with a satellite backbone

Inmarsat says it’s built the first global IoT network by combining land-based low-power networks with...

32310283740 71a7cbc128 o
US idea to collect travelers' passwords alarms privacy experts

To better vet foreign travelers, the U.S. might demand that some visa applicants hand over the...

miners at the virginia pocahontas coal company mine
Renewables missing from Trump's energy plan

The White House published its "America First" energy plan this week, and notably missing from it was...