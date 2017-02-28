Nominate a leader for the 2018 Premier 100 awards

Now's your chance to get a worthy CIO or other top technology executive considered for the 2018 Premier 100 Technology Leaders awards.

Fill out the brief nomination form today.

Computerworld has launched its annual search for 100 technology professionals who have demonstrated leadership in their organizations through the use of technology and have the strategic vision to align technology with business goals.

Honored individuals manage internal IT organizations, mentor and motivate their IT teams with interesting challenges, envision innovative solutions to business problems and effectively manage and execute IT strategies.

Computerworld's Premier 100 Technology Leaders issue, published each year in our digital magazine and online, highlights the accomplishments of these honorees.

Please note: Premier 100 IT Leaders/Technology Leaders from previous years are lifetime honorees and aren't eligible to be named to the list again.

If you would like more information about the Premier 100 awards and criteria before making your nomination, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions about the Premier 100 Technology Leaders program, please email us at premier100@computerworld.com.

The deadline for nominating a candidate for the Premier 100 Technology Leaders awards is Aug. 31, 2017.

