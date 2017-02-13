How to lock down your security system

Keeping the network safe

As long as data is online there will always be concerns over cyber security. There are many steps a business can take to help better protect their physical security systems from cyber threats. From simple things like not using default or simple passwords, to more advanced steps like using PKI certificates and making sure you download the latest firmware - each are important to keeping your data, and your network, secure.

However, many times an IT department might not be taking all the necessary steps to consider protecting all devices on their network simply because they may not be aware of these solutions as part of the traditional network infrastructure. John Bartolac, senior manager of segment teams and cyber security for Axis Communications N.A., shares six important steps organizations should consider in addressing cyber risk mitigation across all network solutions.