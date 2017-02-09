Now you can control your smart devices from your Pixel, no Google Home required

A new option in the Google Assistant settings lets you adjust your lights, thermostats, and cameras with your phone.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

google assistant home
Credit: Greenbot
More good reads

One of the best features of Google Home is the ability to control all of the smart devices in your house, letting you turn on the lights or set the thermostat without fiddling with any apps or controls. Now you can use Google Assistant on your Pixel phone to do the same thing.

First spotted by Android Police, the settings menu in Google Assistant on the Pixel adds a new tab for Home control, letting you talk to your various devices without lifting a finger. And you don’t need you have a Google Home to do it. Previously, the Pixel could interact with the Home to operate Nest smart devices, but now your phone can do it all on its own.

That means you can control all of your Home-enabled smart devices, not just the ones that are owned by Alphabet. According to Android Police, the requirements appear to be version 6.12.19 of the Google app and Play Services 10.2.98. The new feature is a server-side one, however, so if you’re not seeing it on your phone, you may have to wait for Google to flip the switch.

OK, Google, now what: Slowly but surely, Google Assistant on the Pixel is gaining feature parity with Google Home. While the overarching strategy for Google's voice-operated AI is still hazy, it appears that we're building toward some kind of a unified system, where saying "OK, Google" does the same things across all of our devices. 

This story, "Now you can control your smart devices from your Pixel, no Google Home required" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump reviews right of H-1B spouses to work

In 2014 President Obama signed a law allowing some H-1B spouses to work. That may now change again.

galaxys7edge 5
Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup: Here's everything we know so far

From a new digital assistant to a beefed-up camera, Samsung is angling for a major comeback in the new...

avira start screen
The best consumer antivirus products of 2016 are Avira and Norton, test labs

AV-Test and AV-Comparatives have published their end-of-year awards for the best antimalware products...

Resources
security code big data cyberespionage DDoS
Windows Trojan hacks into embedded devices to install Mirai

Attackers have started to use Windows and Android malware to hack into embedded devices, dispelling the...

movies films ts
How a small film studio uses Facebook data to compete with Hollywood’s

A small movie studio, STX Entertainment, is using Facebook data to inform key marketing decisions,...

20160224 stock mwc nokia booth sign
Nokia makes bid for Comptel to boost its software business

Network equipment vendor Nokia wants to buy a software company that helps customers make do with less...